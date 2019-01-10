Give more life by donating blood Jan. 17 in Metro Detroit

The American Red Cross encourages people to help meet the urgent need for blood by resolving to give blood this January – National Blood Donor Month.

The critical role of blood and platelet donors has been celebrated each January for nearly 50 years during National Blood Donor Month, which coincides with one of the most difficult times to maintain a sufficient blood supply for patients. Busy holiday schedules, extreme winter weather and seasonal illnesses often impact donor turnout this time of year.

Area residents can help by donating at a Gardner-White blood drive Thursday, Jan. 17 at the following eight locations:

Auburn Hills: 11 a.m. to 7:45 p.m., 4445 N. Atlantic Blvd. Auburn Hills, MI 48326

Canton Township: 11 a.m. to 7:45 p.m., 39453 Ford Road, Canton, MI 48187

Macomb Township: 11 a.m. to 7:45 p.m., 45300 Hayes Road, Macomb Twp., MI 48042

Warren: 11 a.m. to 7:45 p.m., 4400 E. 14 Mile Road, Warren, MI 48092

Waterford Township: 11 a.m. to 7:45 p.m., 4945 Dixie Hwy., Waterford, MI 48329

Taylor: 11 a.m. to 7:45 p.m., 7680 S. Telegraph Road, Taylor, MI 48180

Brighton: 11:30 a.m. to 7:15 p.m., 8393 Grand River Ave., Brighton, MI 48116

Novi: 11.a.m. to 7:45 p.m., 43825 W. Oaks Dr., Novi, MI 48377

All who come to donate will receive a coupon for $50 off a Gardner-White purchase of at least $399 and can enter a raffle for a chance to win a $500 Gardner-White gift certificate. Drawings will take place at each of the seven blood drive locations.

Donating blood is a way to make a lifesaving impact in the new year for patients like Judy Janssen, who was diagnosed with end-stage autoimmune liver disease in 2016. Janssen received frequent blood transfusions – sometimes multiple times a week – until she underwent a liver transplant last January.

"Blood donors make a really big difference with very little effort," said Janssen, who received dozens of transfusions before and during her transplant surgery. "I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for blood donations."

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedBrossblood.org (sponsor code: gardnerwhite) or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood donors can now save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation from a computer or mobile phone, prior to arriving at the blood drive. To get started and learn more, visit RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit RedCross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.