Glenn Close, Michigan Sen. Stabenow join roundtable discussion on mental health

DETROIT - Award winning actress Glenn Close and Michigan Senator Debbie Stabenow will participate in a roundtable discussion on mental health Tuesday afternoon at Local 4 studios in Detroit.

The discussion, "Mental Health: It's OK to not be OK," will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 14 at 1:30 p.m. The event is brought to you with support from the Detroit Wayne Mental Health Authority.

Participating in the roundtable discussion:

Glenn Close, award winning actress and founder of Bring Change 2 Mind.

Michigan Senator Debbie Stabenow.

Benny Napoleon, Wayne County Sheriff.

Lori Doyle, Peer Support Coordinator with Macomb County Community Health.

Sam Lippert, sophomore at Washtenaw Community College.

Local 4's Dr. Frank McGeorge

In 2014, with the help of Glenn Close’s advocacy, Stabenow passed her bipartisan legislation the Excellence in Mental Health and Addiction with Senator Roy Blunt (R-MO).

The law created a new provider type in Medicaid called Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics (CCBHCs) which are required to provide a comprehensive set of services including:

24/7/365 crisis services

Outpatient mental health and substance abuse treatment services

Immediate screening, risk assessment, and diagnosis

Care coordination including partnerships with emergency rooms, law enforcement, and veterans groups

Stabenow recently secured $100 million so community mental health organizations can apply and be certified to provide these services.

