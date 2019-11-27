Why discussing family health history is important this Thanksgiving
DETROIT – While you’re sharing what you’re thankful for on Thursday, health experts hope you have another important conversation over the Thanksgiving table.
Family health history can indicate problems that may be genetic. Knowing what health issues relatives have experienced helps you know which diseases you should get checked for, such as cancer.
Learn more in the video above.
