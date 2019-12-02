DETROIT – The drug industry has faced heavy criticism for sky-rocketing prices and now it seems the low prices of certain drugs are creating shortages.

When Karen Hay was diagnosed with bladder cancer she learned the best drug to treat her disease wasn’t available. The drug is called BCG, it’s a decades-old treatment for bladder cancer. The drug is in short supply. While it’s more than doubled in production it’s still not available to everyone who needs it.

