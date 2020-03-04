37ºF

Good Health

Watch Live: Dr. Frank McGeorge answers coronavirus questions

Frank McGeorge, MD, Local 4's Good Health Medical Expert

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

There’s a lot of information and misinformation out there about the coronavirus, so Local 4 is letting viewers submit questions so we can find verified answers.

Health experts Dr. Frank McGeorge and WDIV medical producer Sarah Mayberry, M.P.H. will broadcast live Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. from the ClickOnDetroit digital set to answer your questions and to keep you up-to-date on the coronavirus.

The live event can be watched above.

Click here if you want to submit a question about the coronavirus.

Here is a list of questions he’s already addressed.

