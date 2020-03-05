Study: Smartphones making it more difficult to recover from headaches, migraines
Smartphones could be making your headaches worse.
A new study published this week in Neurology Clinical Practice says smartphone users to have a harder time recovering from headaches or migraines.
Smartphone users are also more likely to take more pain medication, but find less relief compared to those who don’t use smartphones, the study suggests.
Research is in the works to find the direct cause.
