Could you already have had coronavirus and recovered? Does wearing gloves prevent infection?

When countries instituted mass screenings for the coronavirus, they found 80% of people displayed mild symptoms.

That may be true about younger people, which raises the question about having it already.

Could I already have had coronavirus and recovered?

The answer is yes, but I wouldn’t count on it. We have begun to identify a larger number of cases in southeast Michigan, meaning the virus has been circulating in our area for a period of time. While it’s possible you may have had it and recovered, it’s not likely.

Does wearing gloves help prevent infection?

Gloves help keep your hands cleaner, but are considered a first line of defense. After removing your gloves, you should still wash your hands.

There are currently 65 of coronavirus cases reported in Michigan.