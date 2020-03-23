There is a critical blood shortage, urgent need for donations in Michigan
More than 200 blood drives have been canceled
DETROIT – Closures and restrictions due to the coronavirus has lead to a critical shortage of blood donations in Michigan.
Organizations like American Red Cross are assuring people donating blood is a safe process and urging those who can, to donate.
American Red Cross said more than 200 blood drives have been canceled, resulting in a loss of 6,600 blood donations.
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.