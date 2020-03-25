Donations needed: Hospitals face potential shortage of face masks, other medical supplies due to coronavirus

DETROIT – Many hospitals in Michigan are facing a potential shortage of face masks and other essential medical supplies and personal protective equipment.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has asked residents and businesses to donate items needed most by hospitals and medical providers.

“Our brave medical professionals and first-responders are on the front lines of keeping us safe, and we must do everything we can to protect them and every Michigander we can from the spread of COVID-19,” Whitmer said. “Right now, medical professionals across the state are forced to reuse face masks. This increases the risk of spreading COVID-19 during a time when we should do everything we can to mitigate it. We’re not getting the tools we need from the federal government, so it’s on all of us to work together to protect each other. ”

The Saint Joseph Mercy Health System announced that it plans to accept hospital supplies from area businesses and community members to help support its response to coronavirus.

The following unused and unopened items are being accepted:

PAPRs

Regular masks

N95 masks

Face shields

Gowns

Hot glue sticks

Surgical caps/protective caps

Eyeglass shields/goggles

Nasal testing swabs

M4 viral media

Lysol or Clorox wipes

Hand sanitizer

Transparency sheets

Elastic banding for masks

They will also accept commercially prepared and package food items.

Health guidelines don’t allow the use of hand-crafted personal protective equipment like gowns, surgical masks and shields.

Those interested in making a donation should contact Kim Niethammer at Kim.Niethammer@stjoeshealth.org to ask questions and to coordinate supply drop offs at any one of the following Donation Center locations:

St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor - 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily: Drop off at Towsley Health Building (Catherine’s House Dress for Success entrance): 5361 McAuley Dr., Ypsilanti

St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea - 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday thru Friday: Drop off at White Tent, Near Emergency Department, located at 775 S. Main St., Chelsea

St. Joseph Mercy Livingston - 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily: Drop off at Main Entrance, located at 620 Byron Rd, Howell

St. Joseph Mercy Oakland - 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday thru Friday: Drop off at Medical Office Building (MOB), located at 44555 Woodward Ave., Pontiac. The MOB is located on the hospital's main campus, just north of the Main Entrance.

St. Mary Mercy Livonia - 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday thru Friday: Drop off behind Emergency Department, located at 36475 Five Mile Rd., Livonia. Please use the West Entrance off of 5 Mile Rd. and follow the signs to the donation center.

Whitmer’s office listed these items as the most needed at this time:

Hospital Gowns

Ventilators

Sanitizer (Hand / Wipe)

Gloves

Surgical Masks

Masks N95-N100

No-Touch Thermometers

