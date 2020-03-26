Detroit doctors hope new research uncovers way to safely reuse certain masks

DETROIT – A team of doctors at Henry Ford Health System in Detroit is hoping new research will allow medical officials to safely reuse certain masks and ease the shortage caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

The lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) has doctors and nurses reusing masks that are intended to be used just once. But a team of dermatologists at Henry Ford Health thought there might be a way to sterilize those masks, which could have a major impact.

The dermatologists realized that their expertise with UV light might be helpful in easing the shortage of PPE. On Thursday, their research is being published in hopes of giving others a model for safely reusing certain masks.

“We came together and looked at, ‘What could we do to understanding using light -- specifically UVC light -- to allow us to repurpose personal protective equipment?’” Dr. Iltefat Hamzavi said.

Hamzavi, a Henry Ford dermatologist, said what started as an idea Friday became a reality at warp speed, thanks to a partnership with an Ohio-based company called Daavlin.

“We use phototherapy equipment in our offices all the time to treat skin diseases,” Hamzavi said. “Well, Daavlin was able to repurpose their devices, put in the UVC lamps. Then, we brought it to Detroit and we tested it against actual masks.

“We were able to show that we can keep the integrity of the mask. We can kill the virus and then the healthcare worker can reuse it.”

He said there’s one important caveat.

“Not all masks performed the same,” Hamzavi said. “You can irradiate all masks at least once, but some makss you can go seven, eight, nine times and still be OK. So you have to be clear about which masks you’re using and which light system you’re using to irradiate the masks and clear the virus.”

This is not something you can do at home, Hamzavi said.

“You can’t take a nail salon’s UV lamp and use it in your house and expect it to kill the virus,” Hamzavi said. “So there’s a lot of photomedicine that’s behind this.”

Doctors hope this research can help those on the front lines of the battle with COVID-19.

“We’re really trying to show that our nurses, our doctors, our PAs, our nurse practitioners, our staff in the ICUs and the ERs that we’ve got their back, and we have allowed the very best minds in photomedicine to create a protocol in four days that usually takes about two years to do,” Hamzavi said.

The study is being published in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology.

Researchers are sharing their initial findings and the protocol as they’re developing it, as well as creating a manual and a how-to video. They’re doing additional testing, but they said this is something other hospitals can start replicating as early as Friday.