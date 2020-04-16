Amidst COVID-19 concerns, physicians urge public not to delay medical care

DETROIT – At the start of the COVID-19 eruption, emergency departments were dealing with an overwhelming influx of patients and people were urged to seek alternate care for nonemergency problems.

RELATED: Did Michigan ban gardening? Debunking 4 coronavirus claims spread on social media

While things are certainly not back to normal, there is a concern that many people may be ignoring important medical emergencies -- either because they think the ER is too busy or they don’t want to be exposed to the virus.

The concern isn’t only in Metro Detroit -- The American College of Emergency Physicians released an advisory reading in part:

“In the last month, some emergency departments across the country are seeing a reduction in patient volume of more than 30 percent. In some rural or underserved communities, emergency physicians are seeing fewer patients but report that those who do come in are more seriously ill or injured, which may mean they are putting off necessary treatment.”

The full statement can be read here.

While doctors still need to preserve emergency capacity for sicker patients -- especially in harder hit areas -- we most definitely do not want people in need of care to ignore serious problems.

Especially problems like the following:

Bleeding that will not stop

Breathing problems

Change in mental status

Chest pain

Coughing up or vomiting blood

Fainting or loss of consciousness

Feeling suicidal or feeling homicidal

Head or spine injury

Severe or persistent vomiting

Sudden, severe pain anywhere in the body

Sudden dizziness, sudden muscle or general weakness, sudden change in vision

Ingestion of a poisonous substance

Severe abdominal pain or pressure

To protect uninfected patients, most emergency rooms are providing masks to wear in the ER to patients that don’t have their own.