YMCA offers community resources amid coronavirus pandemic
Free food distribution, online classes and more resources available through the YMCA
YMCA of Metro Detroit is offering a number of resources to the community amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
MORE: Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s where we stand today
YMCA hosts food distribution sites at 19 locations throughout Metro Detroit. Click here to learn more and see the food distribution schedule.
The nonprofit is also sharing online wellness classes and resources for members to stay active at home:
- Online wellness classes
- Virtual resources
- YMCA virtual fitness and educational resources
- YMCA virtual art education and contests
- Wednesdays at noon: Virtual Career Prep and Life Skills Tele and online services for teens (serving registered teen and parent members). Contact Tmial@ymcadetroit.org for more information.
- Wellness calls for older adults/senior members. To sign up, email membershiprequest@ymcadetroit.org
The nonprofit is working with members to maintain, freeze or cancel accounts. Learn more about YMCA membership options amid the COVID-19 pandemic on their website here.
MORE: Coronavirus Resources
Read our latest COVID-19 news here.
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.