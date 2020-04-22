39ºF

Good Health

YMCA offers community resources amid coronavirus pandemic

Free food distribution, online classes and more resources available through the YMCA

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

A woman does yoga at home
A woman does yoga at home (WDIV)

YMCA of Metro Detroit is offering a number of resources to the community amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

YMCA hosts food distribution sites at 19 locations throughout Metro Detroit. Click here to learn more and see the food distribution schedule.

The nonprofit is also sharing online wellness classes and resources for members to stay active at home:

The nonprofit is working with members to maintain, freeze or cancel accounts. Learn more about YMCA membership options amid the COVID-19 pandemic on their website here.

