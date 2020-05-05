Oakland County task force established to reduce social isolation among senior residents

The Oakland County Board of Commissioners announced Tuesday a new Social Connectedness Task Force designed to reduce social isolation and loneliness among senior residents in the county amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Concerns about social isolation and loneliness among seniors have increased significantly amid the pandemic, as individuals are staying home to prevent the spread of the virus.

Officials say the task force, comprised of three commissioners and community experts, will meet and recommend solutions to reduce social isolation to the Board of Commissioners. Solutions might include training for internet and smartphones, improving access to mental health care, screening and wellness visits and more, officials said.

The task force says social isolation and loneliness have been linked to physical and mental health problems in seniors.

“Research suggests that isolation and loneliness are main factors in depression, anxiety and other medical symptoms for our senior population,” said Commissioner Penny Luebs, a member of the task force. “About one third of all seniors living alone live in poverty and or poor health. We have the ability to help seniors live a good life by decreasing social isolation in today’s world. I consider it an honor and duty to help our senior population and value the wisdom and experience each person has to share with our younger population.”

The task force is operated by commissioners Luebs, Eileen T. Kowall and Kristen Nelson, chair of the task force.

