Avoiding unexpected medical bills

DETROIT - Even if you're healthy and have health insurance, it can be a challenge to manage the cost of medical care.

Understanding what's covered, and what's not, is tough even for people in the know. Even as a physician, I find deciphering medical bills and insurance coverage a confusing mess. I'm healthy and my insurance plan requires me to have a routine checkup every two years to qualify for lower premiums.

The exam and preventative maintenance testing should be covered. During the visit my doctor ordered what he felt were appropriate preventative screening tests. But, after my checkup I still received an unexpected bill. I contacted my insurance provider to be sure this wasn't an error. I was told it was not, and after asking around it turns out this happens to a lot of people.

So, I wanted to know if it was avoidable. According to Dr. Peter Watson, the vice president of care management and outcomes for Health Alliance Plan, some of the confusion stems from the fact that consumers want choice when it comes to their health insurance coverage.

“It may mean that their benefits may be different from one person to the next. So making some general assumptions about what may or may not be covered can sometimes lead to some surprises,” Watson said.

Health insurance has two main functions; protecting you from the cost of treating unexpected illnesses, and encouraging health maintenance through checkups, screening tests and vaccinations.

Relative to the later, Watson says, “One thing that I tell our members is that they have benefits through their insurance plan and they should know those benefits well and make the most of them.”

The hard part is it's not always easy to know what is 100 percent covered. Watson acknowledges, even your physician might not know what is and isn't covered.

“Physicians sometimes are surprised after the fact about the impact on their patient. Physicians generally aren't dwelling on somebody's insurance. They're focusing on the patient, as they should,” Watson said.

The reality is it's up to you to know. When I called my insurance company I found out two of the tests ordered weren't covered as preventative. This is something I should have checked before having the tests.

“I think one of the big pieces of advice I give to our members, and I think this would hold true for anyone in any insurance plan is to make sure that they get a general understanding of their individualized benefit, and not hesitate to contact their health plan if they have questions prior to a physician visit about what may or may not be covered,” Watson said.

He suggests patients start by checking their insurance benefits online.

“If they have additional questions, write those down and then have focused questions ready for customer service,” he added.

If your doctor suggests testing that isn’t completely covered, and you are concerned about the cost, Dr. Watson suggests having a discussion about what the test will add.

“I think it's worthwhile to always ask your physician as things come up. Is that really necessary? Can you explain to me why you think that's important?”

When you are seeing your doctor for a routine checkup you should also be aware, if a medical concern needs to be addressed it could change the nature of the visit.

“It's shifting more into a diagnostic or a problem-based visit and that could mean some changes in a copay. Often preventive visits don't have a copay, but if it becomes more diagnostic, sometimes a copay is going to come into play,” Watson said.

If you think your insurance company made a mistake you have the right to appeal their decision. In my case, after an appeal, my insurance agreed one of the two previously denied claims was covered.

The bottom line is that health insurance is complicated. If you are trying to get the most out of it without paying further expenses, you need to check your benefits and ask specifically what is and isn't covered.

For tests that aren't covered, you should discuss with your doctor if it brings added value.



