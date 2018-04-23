Beaumont Trenton to host free breast health event

TRENTON, Mich. - Beaumont Hospital Trenton is hosting a free event on Tuesday, April 24, called "Living Well: What You Need To Know About Breast Health."

The educational event will feature former Local 4 meteorologist Kim Adams, who will be sharing her personal journey through breast cancer.

There will also be presentations by Dr. Caroline Henein, on breast imaging, and by Dr. Helen Mabry, on breast cancer treatments and reducing your risk, plus an expert panel discussion.

Free cholesterol, glucose and blood pressure screenings will be available, as well as free medication checkups with a pharmacist.

Participants can also take a tour of the Karen Wilson Smithbauer Breast Cancer Center.

Appetizers, refreshments and contest prizes will also be provided.

The event begins at 5 p.m., with the presentations starting at 6 p.m.

To register, visit beaumont.org/breast-health-event or call 800-633-7377.

