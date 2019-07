Taking a hot bath might be the best way to get a good night's sleep.

The reason behind it: Our bodies start to cool off about an hour before bed. According to the findings of a recent study, a hot bath between 104 and 109 degrees is the ideal temperature to maximize sleep.

Researchers found people who took hot baths before bed fell asleep quicker and slept sounder throughout the night.

