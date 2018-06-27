Experts say walking during round of golf offers significantly better health benefits

DETROIT - Many people who play golf and have arthritis worry that all the walking could make the condition worse, but a new study is advising those golfers to skip the cart.

Golf can be a very healthy sport, but the number of people choosing a cart over their feet has increased over the past two decades. This strips away one of the biggest benefits of hitting the links, and if your excuse is bad knees, you should rethink it.

Jae and Cecilia Rho have been playing golf for 20 years. They golf five days a week since retiring.

But Jae Rho has osteoarthritis in both knees, so he always drove a golf cart around the course. The couple took part in a joint study by Northwestern Medicine and the Shirley Ryan Ability Lab in which participants played one round of golf walking the course and one round on a separate day using a golf cart.

Parents are often concerned that exercise such as walking a golf course causes cartilage damage.

"What we did at regular time points was we would draw blood from them and measure our markers of cartilage breakdown," sports medicine specialist Dr. Prakash Jayabalan said.

Researchers found walking didn't worsen damage in the joints. Walking also provided a better cardiovascular benefit.

Two-thirds of all rounds of golf in the United States are played with golf carts, which is impacting the overall health benefits of the sport.

"If you can do even half the round walking the course, that is a significant benefit to your health," Jayabalan said.

The Rhos said walking has been a game-changer.

"Fresh air plus walking -- it helps a lot," Cecilia Rho said.

"With the walking, it's much better," Jae Rho said. "It feels much more comfortable to both knees."

When walking the course, the golfers in the study spent more than 60 percent of their time with heart rates in the target moderate intensity zone. When using a cart, their heart rate was only at target 30 percent of the time.

Researchers said walking is the best option, but getting out even with a cart is beneficial.

