FDA investigates potential risk of seizures after vaping

The Food and Drug Administration is investigating reports of people suffering seizures after using e-cigarettes, or vaping.

The FDA issued a public notice Wednesday saying it's identified 35 cases of seizures after vaping between 2010 and early this year, particularly among younger users.

The FDA says seizures are a known possible side effect of nicotine poisoning, but emphasized that it has not determined a definitive link between seizures and vaping.

