Free men's health screening Friday in Pontiac, Detroit

The Wellness Plan Medical Centers is teaming up with the American Heart Association-Detroit to present "Men's Health Outreach," throughout the month of June.

These unique Men's Health Outreach events will take place over the course of four Fridays at four barbershops located in Detroit and Pontiac. TWP and the American Heart Association will offer free health screenings and cholesterol screenings at each event. Health screenings are an important way to detect symptoms certain health conditions early when they are still easy to treat.

The partnership with the American Heart Association coincides with Men's Health Month, which is observed across the country in June with free screenings, health fairs, and health education outreach.

We can either arrange for you to attend one of these events or can arrange an interview with Stacey Clark, The Wellness Plan Clinical Quality Manager, about the Men's Health Outreach. The dates of the events are as follows:

June 7th, 2019: Metro Detroit Barber College; 7443 W McNichols Road, Detroit, MI 48221

June 14th, 2019: Jays Auto Repair, 20101 Van Dyke St, Detroit MI 48234

June 21st, 2019: Michigan Barber School, 8900 Grand River Ave, Detroit MI 48204

June 28th, 2019: Unity Barber Salon, 21 N Saginaw St, Pontiac MI 48342

