Good Health: How old is your heart? Take the quiz

DETROIT - How old is your heart? The answer may not be as simple as it seems.

"I saw a patient the other day who's 55, but he had a heart age of 65. That's not a good situation," Dr. Barry Franklin, director of Beaumont Hospital's Preventive Cardiology program, said.

Heart disease is the No. 1 killer of men and women in the United States, but many of the factors that raise our risk are entirely preventable.

A local health system has a new tool to help patients assess their risk.

There is a free quiz you can take online that only takes a few minutes to complete. The information can be eye-opening when it comes to your future health.

"Each year, we lose over 800,000 people to cardiovascular disease," Franklin said.

"In a nutshell, people have to recognize that if you're 50 or over, you more likely than not have cardiovascular disease, so assume you have it, assume you're a heart patient," Franklin said.

That's why Franklin is a big fan of Beaumont's heart health risk assessment. It asks key questions about age, weight, family history and lifestyle. If your heart age is older than your actual age, that's a problem.

Franklin said people need to be more proactive about their health.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.