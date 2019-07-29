Good Health: The benefits of eating breakfast as a family

DETROIT - A new study found that parents can help positively affect their children's lives by eating breakfast with them.

Researchers looked at the eating habits of more than 12,000 students and found that the ones who regularly ate breakfast with their parents were more likely to have a positive body image. Students who skipped breakfast all together tended to have a higher body mass index.

Eating meals as a family has been linked to children's overall well being, improved nutrition and protection against eating disorders.

