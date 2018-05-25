Health officials confirm case of hepatitis A in Grand Blanc restaurant employee

GRAND BLANC, Mich. - A case of hepatitis A has been confirmed in an employee at a restaurant in Grand Blanc, the Genesee County Health Department announced.

Guests who ate or drank at Sweetwater Bar and Grill at 3015 East Grand Blanc Road between May 15 and May 23 might have been exposed to hepatitis A, officials said.

Vaccination can prevent hepatitis A if given within 14 days of the exposure, health officials said.

Anyone who visited the Sweetwater Bar and Grill during the above dates and hasn't been vaccinated for hepatitis A or who has symptoms should contact their doctor, health officials said.

The Genesee County Health Department will host a special hepatitis A vaccination clinic at the Genesee County Health Department Burton Branch at G-3373 South Saginaw Street in Burton from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Hepatitis A symptoms include abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, dark urine, clay-colored stool, fever, chills, and yellow skin and eyes. They can occur between 15 and 50 days after exposure and can last for several weeks to months. It can occasionally be fatal.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.