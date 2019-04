Immunization, vaccination rates by Michigan county, where the state ranks nationally

In most major vaccine categories, Michigan lags behind the rest of the U.S.

The Michigan Department of Health releases quarterly immunization report cards for every Michigan county. The most recent reports were released in Dec. 2018.

State level numbers

Child and teen vaccinations:

4313314 (DTap, Polio, MMR (Measles, mumps and rubella), Hib, HepB, Varicella (chickenpox), PCV, HepA): 74 percent coverage in Michigan. (70.4 percent US average)

Flu (6 months thru 17 years): 25.2 percent coverage. (59.3 percent US average)

Child school vaccinations: 93.8 percent complete

Adult vaccinations:

Flu (18+ years): 27.6 percent coverage. (41.7 percent US average)

HPV Complete (female): 43 percent coverage. (53.1 percent US average)

HPV Complete (male): 39.8 percent coverage. (44.3 percent US average)

See the full state report card here.

County level numbers

Wayne County:

4313314 (DTap, Polio, MMR, Hib, HepB, Varicella, PCV, HepA): 72.8 percent coverage (70.4 percent US average)

Flu (6 months thru 17 years): 23.9 percent coverage. (59.3 percent US average)

Flu (18+ years): 26.7 percent coverage. (41.7 percent US average)

HPV Complete (female): 43.5 percent coverage. (53.1 percent US average)

HPV Complete (male): 40.5 percent coverage. (44.3 percent US average)

Child school vaccinations: 93.7 percent (93.8 percent state average)

See the full Wayne County report card here.

Macomb County:

4313314 (DTap, Polio, MMR, Hib, HepB, Varicella, PCV, HepA): 72.5 percent coverage (70.4 percent US average)

Flu (6 months thru 17 years): 23.6 percent coverage. (59.3 percent US average)

Flu (18+ years): 23.6 percent coverage. (41.7 percent US average)

HPV Complete (female): 39.6 percent coverage. (53.1 percent US average)

HPV Complete (male): 36.5 percent coverage. (44.3 percent US average)

Child school vaccinations: 93.8 percent complete

See the full Macomb County report card here.

Oakland County:

4313314 (DTap, Polio, MMR, Hib, HepB, Varicella, PCV, HepA): 75.3 percent coverage (70.4 percent US average)

Flu (6 months thru 17 years): 30.4 percent coverage. (59.3 percent US average)

Flu (18+ years): 25.3 percent coverage. (41.7 percent US average)

HPV Complete (female): 40.2 percent coverage. (53.1 percent US average)

HPV Complete (male): 37.3 percent coverage. (44.3 percent US average)

Child school vaccinations: 92.6 percent coverage

See the full Oakland County report card here.

Washtenaw County:

4313314 (DTap, Polio, MMR, Hib, HepB, Varicella, PCV, HepA): 78.6 percent coverage (70.4 percent US average)

Flu (6 months thru 17 years): 41.1 percent coverage. (59.3 percent US average)

Flu (18+ years): 37.9 percent coverage. (41.7 percent US average)

HPV Complete (female): 57.3 percent coverage. (53.1 percent US average)

HPV Complete (male): 54.6 percent coverage. (44.3 percent US average)

Child school vaccinations: 93.0 percent complete

Washtenaw ranks No. 1 in Michigan for flu vaccinations rates. See their full report card here.

Monroe County:

4313314 (DTap, Polio, MMR, Hib, HepB, Varicella, PCV, HepA): 68.1 percent coverage (70.4 percent US average)

Flu (6 months thru 17 years): 18.2 percent coverage. (59.3 percent US average)

Flu (18+ years): 22.6 percent coverage. (41.7 percent US average)

HPV Complete (female): 32.2 percent coverage. (53.1 percent US average)

HPV Complete (male): 27.9 percent coverage. (44.3 percent US average)

Child school vaccinations: 92.9 percent complete

See the full Monroe County report card here.

Livingston County:

4313314 (DTap, Polio, MMR, Hib, HepB, Varicella, PCV, HepA): 77.7 percent coverage (70.4 percent US average)

Flu (6 months thru 17 years): 30.2 percent coverage. (59.3 percent US average)

Flu (18+ years): 26.2 percent coverage. (41.7 percent US average)

HPV Complete (female): 42.8 percent coverage. (53.1 percent US average)

HPV Complete (male): 44.1 percent coverage. (44.3 percent US average)

Child school vaccinations: 90.1 percent complete

See the full Livingston County report card here.

Find your county report card by finding your county in the table below:

