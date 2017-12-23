Study suggests dancing frequently helps reduce risk of dementia by 76%

DETROIT - A 21-year study that compared different physical and cognitive activities suggests that dancing can help reduce the risk of dementia.

The study found that dancing frequently seemed to reduce the risk of dementia by 76 percent, while doing crossword puzzles reduced the risk by 47 percent and reading regularly lowered the risk by 35 percent.

Research suggests that the process of learning and practicing dances helps to boost the brain.

Learn more about the study and the benefits of dancing in the video above.

