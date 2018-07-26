Xtreme Eating Awards handed out to America's unhealthiest restaurant meals

DETROIT - It's the time of year when the list of America's unhealthiest restaurant meals are revealed.

The Xtreme Eating Awards are determined by the Center For Science in the Public Interest, a nonprofit focused on healthy eating.

They've dubbed this year's big winner "The worst way to start the day."

Eating seven sausage McMuffins from McDonald's at one time probably sounds extreme, but you'd get the same number of calories, salt and fat from one meal at a popular restaurant chain.

"The Cheesecake Factory's breakfast burrito has 2,700 calories and more than 70 grams of saturated fat," CSPI nutritionist Lindsay Moyer said.

The awards are designed to raise awareness about unhealthy foods.

"The Xtreme Eating Awards highlight some of the worst restaurants in America," Moyer said. "These are dishes that oftentimes have about 2,000 calories or more."

The Bavarian Legend Soft Pretzel" at AMC movie theaters is like eating six pretzels from Auntie Anne's, according to the Center For Science in the Public Interest.

Chain restaurants are required to display calories on menus. Dietitians advise customers to use that information to choose wisely or plan to share.

"Planning ahead to split the meal or taking half of it home," Moyer said. "Whatever you can do to offset those extra calories."

In a statement, the Cheesecake Factory said, "We love it when guests share. That's a great sign that our portions are generous."

Most health groups suggest reining in your calorie count to no more than 2,000 per day.

Other award recipients include the Honey-Chipotle Crispers and Waffles from Chili's. That's fried chicken on top of Belgian waffles, topped with bacon, jalapenos and chili ranch sauce.

