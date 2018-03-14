Health officials confirm case of hepatitis A in food handler at Olga's Kitchen in Monroe

The Monroe County Health Department has confirmed a case of hepatitis A in a food handler at Olga's Kitchen in Monroe. (WDIV)

Officials said customers who consumed food or drinks at the Olga's at 2072 North Telegraph Road between Feb. 24 and Wednesday might have been exposed to the hepatitis A virus.

The Monroe County Health Department is recommending that anyone who might have been exposed get a hepatitis A vaccine or treatment with immune globulin for anyone who can't receive the vaccine.

Health officials are working with the restaurant to vaccinate all employees and eliminate any additional risk of exposure. Concerned customers should contact the county Health Department or a health care provider with questions.

Customers should not contact Olga's Kitchen, officials said. The restaurant is cooperating with the county Health Department and has no additional information.

The worker with hepatitis A is not currently working and is receiving medical care.

"While hepatitis A can be very serious, we are fortunate to have an effective vaccine available," Dr. Carl J Schmidt said. "We encourage anyone concerned about potential exposure to speak with their health care provider or MCHD as soon as possible. Vaccination is strongly encouraged for all eligible individuals, as multiple counties in Michigan are impacted by this Hepatitis A outbreak."

Anyone who has had hepatitis A or previously received two doses of hepatitis A vaccine don't need to be vaccinated.

Hepatitis A symptoms include fatigue, poor appetite, stomach pain or tenderness, nausea or vomiting, dark urine and yellowing of the skin (jaundice).

Most children younger than 6 years old don't experience symptoms. Symptoms typically appear two to six weeks after exposure.

