Health officials link pre-cut melon to salmonella outbreak in Michigan

Health officials have tied pre-cut melon to a salmonella outbreak in the Midwest. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Health officials are investigating a multi-state outbreak of salmonella linked to the consumption of pre-cut melons purchased at grocery stores.

Most people who have been infected with salmonella Adelaide bought pre-cut melon at Walmart or Kroger stores in the Midwest, health officials said.

Consumers who bought pre-cut melon from Walmart or Kroger, including fruit salad mixes with melon, should throw it away, officials said.

Walmart and Kroger are cooperating with the investigation and have removed all cut melon associated with the outbreak. The CDC is not recommending people avoid whole melons.

There have been 60 people infected with the outbreak strain reported in five states, including 32 cases in Michigan.

Of the 60 people reported sick, 31 have been hospitalized due to illness associated with the infection. No deaths have been confirmed to date.

Other states that have reported illnesses as part of this outbreak include Illinois (6 cases), Indiana (11 cases), Missouri (10 cases) and Ohio (1 case).

Illnesses were reported from April 30 to May 28, and the people affected range in age from younger than 1 year old to 97 years old.

Most people infected with salmonella develop diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps around 12 to 72 hours after being exposed to the bacteria, health experts said. The illness usually lasts four to seven days, and most people recover without treatment.

Elderly people, infants and anyone with weak immune systems are more likely to have a severe illness. In rare cases, salmonella infection can cause death when a person is not treated promptly with antibiotics.

Individuals who believe they might have gotten salmonella should contact their health care provider.

The investigation into the outbreak is expanding rapidly. The FDA is working to identify a supplier of pre-cut melon to stores connected to the outbreak.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.