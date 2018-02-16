Hepatitis A confirmed in Novi Red Lobster employee

NOVI, Mich. - A case of hepatitis A was confirmed in an employee of the Red Lobster at 27760 Novi Road in Novi.

Guests who consumed food from the restaurant between Jan. 14 and Feb. 14 may have been exposed to hepatitis A.

Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease that results from infection with the Hepatitis A virus. It can range in severity from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a severe illness lasting several months. Symptoms can include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, abdominal, and sometimes yellow eyes or skin and dark urine. A person can get Hepatitis A when they eat, drink, or touch their mouth with food, liquid or objects (including their hands) that have come into contact with stool from an infected person. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should seek medical attention immediately.

“Vaccination can prevent the disease if given within 14 days after potential exposure,” said Kathy Forzley, director of health and human services for Oakland County. “If you have eaten at this location during these dates and have not been vaccinated for hepatitis A or have a sudden onset of any symptoms, contact your doctor.”

The Health Division will host two special hepatitis A vaccine clinics. No other vaccines will be available at the following clinics:

Saturday, Feb. 17, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

North Oakland Health Center,

1200 N. Telegraph Road, Building 34 East,

Pontiac.

Monday, Feb. 19, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

1010 E. West Maple Road, Easterseals office

Walled Lake

The hepatitis A vaccine is also available through some health care providers and many pharmacies. Call ahead to ensure your provider or pharmacy has the vaccine available.

“Michigan is experiencing a serious hepatitis A outbreak. Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease that can range from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a serious illness lasting several months,” said Dr. Pamela Hackert, medical director for the Health Division. “Hepatitis A is contagious but preventable with vaccination, good hygiene and proper sanitation of surfaces.”

The hepatitis A vaccine consists of two doses, given six months apart, and costs $36 per adult dose. If you have insurance, check with your healthcare provider for possible benefit coverage.

To reduce the risk of hepatitis A, wash your hands frequently and get the hepatitis A vaccine.

For more information about hepatitis A, visit www.oakgov.com/health.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.