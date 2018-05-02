Hepatitis A confirmed in person who worked West Bloomfield High School event

DETROIT - A case of Hepatitis A was confirmed in a person who worked a West Bloomfield High School event prompting school officials to alert those who attended the luncheon.
The event was West Bloomfield High School's "Starving Arts Luncheon" on April 21.
The school sent a letter to all event attendees informing them of the confirmed case and encouraging vaccination.
Hepatitis A is a serious, highly contagious liver disease caused by the hepatitis A virus (HAV).
Hepatitis A symptoms can include:
- Nausea and vomiting
- Belly pain
- Feeling tired
- Fever
- Loss of appetite
- Yellowing of the skin and eyes
- Dark urine
- Pale-colored feces
- Joint pain
HVCW urges all residents to get vaccinated for hepatitis A. Vaccine is available at many clinics and pharmacies. If you have any other questions about hepatitis A go to www.cdc.gov/hepatitis, or call HVCW at 734-727-7078.
Hepatitis A outbreak strikes in Michigan
Last week the Department of Health said significant outbreaks of hepatitis A virus have been reported in Kentucky and Michigan. The agency said Michigan has had more than 800 cases, including 25 deaths.
The AP reported state Epidemiologist Pam Pontones said getting vaccinated for hepatitis A and thoroughly washing hands when preparing food are "simple, safe and effective ways" to prevent the spread of hepatitis A.
