Hepatitis A vaccination clinics to be offered at Detroit bars and clubs with high risk population

DETROIT - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is offering six mobile vaccination clinics throughout February at Southeast Michigan bars and clubs popular with men who have sex with men.

These men have been identified as a group at high risk of contracting hepatitis A.

Michigan’s hepatitis A outbreak began in August 2016, and there have been 727 cases to date and 24 deaths. Of those, 14.3 percent involve men who have sex with men.

"The hepatitis A vaccine is more than 90 percent effective in protecting someone who may be exposed to the disease," said Dr. Eden Wells, chief saidmedical executive of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. "We appreciate the willingness of these venues to provide their locations to conduct vaccination clinics and help stop the spread of hepatitis A."

Hepatitis A vaccination is recommended for men who have sex with men by the national Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. Despite this guidance, hepatitis A vaccination coverage among this group of men in the United States remains low, leaving many adult men unprotected.

Hepatitis A vaccine will be available to patrons 19 years and older on the following days at the following clinics:

• Tuesday, Feb. 6, 7-10 p.m. – Liberty Bar, 85 North Saginaw St., Pontiac

• Sunday, Feb. 11, 9 p.m.-midnight – Adam’s Apple, 18931 West Warren Ave., Detroit

• Wednesday, Feb. 14, 7-11 p.m. – Menjo’s, 928 West McNichols Road, Detroit

• Saturday, Feb. 24, 10 p.m.-1 a.m. – Hayloft, 8070 Greenfield Road, Detroit

• Monday, Feb. 26, 10 p.m.-1 a.m. – GiGis, 16920 West Warren Ave., Detroit

• Wednesday, Feb. 28, 8-11 p.m. – Soho, 205 West 9 Mile Road, Ferndale

Getting vaccinated, practicing good hand-washing and avoiding sex with infected partners are ways to prevent getting infected. The hepatitis A vaccine is available at local pharmacies, through health care providers and at local health departments.

For more information about hepatitis A, vaccination locations and the Michigan outbreak, visit Michigan.gov/hepatitisAoutbreak.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.