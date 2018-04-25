How do you know if you have hepatitis A?

DETROIT - There is a hepatitis A outbreak in Michigan right now.

The Department of Health last week said Michigan has had more than 800 cases, including 25 deaths. Two cases of hepatitis A have been confirmed just this week at Wayne State University and at a high school in Royal Oak.

If you are concerned that you or someone you know may be infected, here are symptoms to watch for, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC):

Fever

Fatigue

Loss of appetite

Nausea

Vomiting

Abdominal pain

Dark urine

Clay-colored stools

Joint pain

Jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes)

The CDC said these symptoms can come on suddenly. They also say most children younger than age 6 do not have symptoms when they have hepatitis A. When symptoms are present, young children typically do not have jaundice but most older children and adults with hepatitis A have jaundice.

How will you know if you have hepatitis A?

The CDC says only a doctor can determine if you have hepatitis A by discussing your symptoms and taking a blood sample. So get yourself to a doctor as soon as you can if you are experiencing those symptoms.

Hepatitis A vaccination

The best way to prevent hepatitis A is through vaccination with the hepatitis A vaccine, the CDC says.

From the CDC:

To get the full benefit of the hepatitis A vaccine, more than one shot is needed. The number and timing of these shots depends on the type of vaccine you are given. Practicing good hand hygiene – including thoroughly washing hands after using the bathroom, changing diapers, and before preparing or eating food – plays an important role in preventing the spread of hepatitis A.

Who should get vaccinated against hepatitis A?

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) recommends hepatitis A vaccination for the following people:

All children at age 1 year

Travelers to countries where hepatitis A is common

Family and caregivers of adoptees from countries where hepatitis A is common

Men who have sexual encounters with other men

Users of recreational drugs, whether injected or not

People with chronic or long-term liver disease, including hepatitis B or hepatitis C

People with clotting-factor disorders

People with direct contact with others who have hepatitis A

Any person wishing to obtain immunity (protection)

RELATED:

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.