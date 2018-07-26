Larry's Fitness Journey--Blog #1

I never thought I would ever do a fitness transformation or journey for that matter. I have always been active growing up and really a skinny kid. It wasn’t until my 30’s where my body started doing its own thing and let’s just say I wasn’t as active.

The extra body fat slowly started showing, because my metabolism just basically stopped.

I was always ‘pretty’ active, but it wasn’t enough. I would start working out, only to stop working out. I would miss one gym day, only to say “I’ll start tomorrow.” That turned into “ I’ll start the next day and the next day.” I ended up stopping in general.

Recently, I started having some health issues and the doctor told me, I had to make some life changing decisions. I’m only 34 and that hit me pretty hard.

That’s when I realized, I got to stop making excuses and get the ball rolling, but I still waited a couple of months to start working out.

Connecting with my trainer Keyon Clinton, really has helped me a lot. He knows what he’s doing and is really supportive. I don’t feel intimidated or nervous during sessions, but more motivated to stick with it and keep going.

Watch the interview with Keyon Clinton above.

Keyon, is a jack of all trades, not only is he a trainer here in Detroit, but he’s also a motivational speaker as well.

So with the help of Keyon, for the next 3-4 months or so, I’m going to be documenting my transformation. This is the best way to hold me accountable. I hope you follow and support me during this process.

-Larry Spruill-



