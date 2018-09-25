Larry's Fitness Journey--Blog #2

Well, here is the first check-in. It took a little longer than expected but finally got it done. The first month was interesting, some highs and some lows, if I can be honest. I lost weight quickly and started to see changes, but there were some days when the workouts were just too tough, or I just didn’t feel like going.

Larry's Fitness Journey--Blog #1

My transformation coach Keyon Clinton, pushed me every step of the way, even when I didn’t think I could do one more rep or lift any more weight. At times, well most times, I despised him, but I’m glad that he pushed me the way he did.

I’m very excited for this second month; I’m on a new workout plan and new diet. I’m excited for the change. Watch some highlights from the first month in the video above, and thank you for following my fitness transformation.

Be sure to follow my journey, I will be posting on my Facebook and Instagram accounts.

