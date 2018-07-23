Mental health, substance abuse treatments main focus for HHS visit to Oakland County

TROY, Mich. - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is paying a visit to the Oakland Community Health Network (OCHN) Monday and Tuesday as a part of its study to identify programs for the development of future pre-booking jail diversion models and initiatives.

"For more than a decade, OCHN and other critical Oakland County partners have collaborated to redirect citizens with mental health and/or substance use concerns from contact with the justice system and into valuable services," said OCHN Director of Access and Acute Care Catherine Yunker in a press release. "The positive outcomes of these efforts have been recognized across Michigan."

Only five communities in the United States were chosen for the study being conducted in partnership with the HHS by Abt Associates.

The information gathered by Abt Associates will help the federal government develop policies and implement program strategies to support states and communities divert people with mental health and/or substance use treatment needs from involvement in the criminal justice system.

Abt Associates will also be visiting Common Ground, Easterseals Michigan, the Resource and Crisis Center, Oakland County Jail and local police.

HHS and Abt Associates are hoping to gain knowledge of how programs are developed, the use of current programmatic models and evidence-based practices, policies and funding that support or interfere with implementation and sustainability, how to overcome obstacles, collaboration for implementing and sustaining those programs, and successes that influence federal policy and programming.

