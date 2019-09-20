Metro Detroit crisis call center expands to 24-hour suicide hotline

Team Wellness Center announced it has expanded the scope of its behavioral health call center to include a direct link to its 24-hour suicide prevention hotline.

The Psychiatric Urgent Care and Suicide Prevention assistance line (888-813-TEAM) takes calls 24 hours a day. Located in Wyandotte, the call center will handle calls for Team Wellness Center's four locations and the communities of greater Wayne County.

"888-813-TEAM" is the agency's new toll-free behavioral health hotline. Individuals in need of mental health or substance use assistance will be able to speak with live, trauma-informed, suicide prevention specialists, who will help them and/or connect them to the appropriate response team.

"A crisis can occur at any time and we must be ready to help those in need." said Pamela Jastrabek, president and CEO of Team Wellness Center. 'Twenty-four-hour access is vitally important for individuals and families in a crisis."

September is National Suicide Prevention Month, and Team Wellness Center has launched a Facebook campaign to raise awareness about suicide and prevention. The center serves to more than 15,000 Wayne County residents. It opened a 24-hour Psychiatric Urgent Care Unit in May. The unit is equipped to provide emergency response for mental health crises including addiction and suicidal ideation.

To reach the Team Wellness Call Center call 888-813-TEAM. To learn more about Team Wellness Center go to www.teamwellnesscenter.com.

For additional information about National Suicide Prevention Month, go to www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

One in five people will be affected by mental illness at some point in their life, according to the National Alliance on Mental Health.

With May being Mental Health Awareness Month, Local 4 is dedicating special coverage in all newscasts Wednesday to this important topic.

We also talked to Dr. Barika Butler, the chief medical officer for Detroit Wayne Medical Health Authority, to help answer some common mental health questions.

Q: What does it mean to have mental illness and what causes it?

Dr. Butler: It's just like any disease, like diabetes, high blood pressure. Mental illnesses are medical diseases that have a biological component to them. It's also important to note that mental illness doesn't always show on a person. It's not something that one wears on their sleeve. Also that it's very treatable. There are medical treatments, including medicines and therapy to help live normal lives.

They are brain diseases and there can be a genetic component. There's often someone in their family that has suffered from something similar. Our environment also plays a role in the expression of mental illness, including our housing, education, our support system and access to basic needs.

Q: What are some warning signs?

Dr. Butler: The main things we want people to know, is to look our for the key warning signs, which is talking about harming yourself or others.

If you ever see those key symptoms in someone, those are considered emergencies. See more warning signs here.

Q: How would you approach someone close to you who you think may be suffering?

Dr. Butler: It depends on your relationship with that person. If it's someone who you think you can sit down and talk to, do that. Also engage other people around you and that person to create a support system.

Q: Where can you go to find help?

Dr. Butler: Connect with your primary doctor. Engaging that initial conversation, that primary care doctor can help lead you to the type of professional that you need. Also, call your insurance company and see who is in your area that is covered. Find a county mental health guide here.

Q: What treatments are available?

Dr. Butler: Medication is one option that would target certain symptoms. Therapy is a part of the treatment plan. Anyone taking medication should be in therapy. It's a very important part of the treatment plan because we know that it changes the biochemistry and the way that the brain works, so it's very effective.

Q: Can people with mental illness recover?

Dr. Butler: Absolutely. Those who suffer from mental illness have the same goals, to live a normal life, to be around loved ones, to live a happy life. With wrap-around services, those goals are within reach with therapy and medication.

Q: What if you can't afford treatment?

Dr. Butler: Call us at the Detroit Wayne Mental Health Authority and we will help you find help. There are a number of patient programs that can help, including for people who can't afford

