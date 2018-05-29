Michigan veteran shares heart transplant story

DETROIT - As an E5 Air Force staff sergeant in Thailand from 1967 to 1971, Hank had no idea while he was chopping down jungle vegetation that Agent Orange would cause his heart to fail 40 years later.

But today, he’s back to tinkering on B17 bombers as a volunteer at the Yankee Air Museum in Ypsilanti, after a temporary heart pump and -- one year ago -- a heart transplant keeps him alive.

“Get checked out,” Hank, 69, now advises other veterans. “We didn’t know about it. When I first started having heart failure, that’s when I found out.”

The first indicator was what doctors called “an old man’s heart attack” at age 46, he said. About 20 years later, his implanted defibrillator went off. As his heart grew weaker, doctors at Henry Ford Heart & Vascular Institute implanted a Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) to help his heart keep pumping.

Hank had the device for 16 months before the call about his new heart came on June 14, 2017 from Henry Ford Hospital.

“It was hard,” said his wife, Toni, who he met while a student at Eastern Michigan University and celebrated 40 years of marriage on May 13. “I didn’t know from moment to moment whether he would be here today. He should have died two years ago.”

Now, Hank, a pilot himself who retired after a career in commercial and heavy industrial HVAC with Pipefitters Union Local 636, helps with the mechanics of the B17 bomber. Today, he’ll be helping to change a new set of tires on the plane before it leaves for a Memorial Day tour of the East Coast.

The hardest part for him was “accepting the fact that I needed the LVAD and the transplant,” he said. “Because you always think you’re invincible. It was either that or a box. I don’t like the idea of the box.”

To join the Michigan organ donor registry through the Secretary of State, visit www.giftoflifemichigan.org/go/hfhs.

To learn more about treatments for advanced heart failure like the LVAD or heart transplant, visit www.henryford.com/hvi.

