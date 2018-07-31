Michigan's first human case of West Nile virus for 2018 confirmed in Sanilac County

Health officials have confirmed the first human infection of West Nile virus for the state of Michigan in 2018. (WDIV)

SANILAC COUNTY, Mich. - Health officials have confirmed the first human infection of West Nile virus for the state of Michigan in 2018.

A blood donor in Sanilac County tested positive for the virus, health officials said.

The person is not reporting any illnesses. Most people who become infected do not develop symptoms.

Health officials said the confirmed case of West Nile virus is a reminder for all residents to use protection against mosquito bites throughout the summer and into the fall.

