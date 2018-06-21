Moving lump on woman's face turns out to be worm

Woman with a worm in her face. (The New England Journal of Medicine)

Here's something uncomfortable to think about: A worm moving around under the skin on your face.

That's exactly what happened to a Russian woman, according to doctors with the New England Journal of Medicine:

"She had recently traveled to a rural area outside Moscow and recalled being frequently bitten by mosquitoes. A physical examination showed a superficial moving oblong nodule at the left upper eyelid. A parasite was fixed with forceps and removed surgically."

Doctors say the worms are not trying to use humans as a host. The worms are transmitted by mosquito bites, and can accidentally use a human as a host. They are normally trying to use a dog or another mammal as a host.

The worm had to be surgically removed from the woman's face. She made a full recovery, doctors said.

