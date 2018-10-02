New study shows aggressive behavior in real life linked to playing violent video games

If your child plays anything from "Fortnite" to "Call of Duty," they may turn to a life of aggression.

That is, at least, according to a new international study that took a look at 17,000 people ranging from the ages of 9 to 19 that play violent video games. The study was done in 24 countries, including the United States, Canada, Japan and Germany.

The study, conducted from 2010-17, found that playing violent video games led to increased physical aggression. It also found the largest effect was among white youth.

One of the study's authors, Jay Hull, who is an associate dean of faculty for the social sciences at Dartmouth College, said his group feels "it is clear that violent video game play is associated with subsequent increases in physical aggression."

"Although no single research project is definitive, our research aims to provide the most current and compelling responses to key criticisms on this topic," he told USA Today.

The study shows the players who participated had an increased risk of the aggressive behavior, no matter how big or small. Hull said the "effect does exist," even though that effect is "relatively small, but statistically reliable."

At the end of the day, Hull and his team conducted this study to get "past the question of whether violent video games increase aggressive behavior, and toward questions regarding why, when and for whom they have such effects."

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.