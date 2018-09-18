Oakland County Health Division begins flu prevention program Tuesday

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - Flu season is nearly upon us, so now may be a good time to get you and your family vaccinated.

At least that is what the Oakland County Health Division is urging the county's residents, as its annual flu vaccination program begins Tuesday.

"The health of Oakland County residents is our top priority, especially during flu season," Patterson said. "I urge everyone who is able to get vaccinated and take the necessary precautions against the flu."

The vaccination, according to the Oakland County Health Division, can protect us against as many as four flu viruses that are most likely to occur this season.

"Protect yourself and loved ones with an annual flu shot," said Leigh-Anne Stafford, health officer for Oakland County. "Vaccination can reduce the risk of getting the flu and help protect the health of others in the community."

Flu shots are available for $30 at the Health Division offices in Pontiac -- 1200 North Telegraph Road -- and Southfield -- 27725 Greenfield Road.

Residents 65 years and older qualify for a high-dose flu shot, which costs $57.

Clinic hours are noon to 8 p.m. on Mondays and 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. Pre-payment and registration are not available at these walk-in clinics.

The Health Division is also holding three walk-in community clinics on the following dates:

Tuesday, Oct. 2, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Costick Center -- 28600 11 Mile Road in Farmington Hills

Wednesday, Oct. 3, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Older Persons' Commission -- 650 Letica Drive in Rochester

Wednesday, Oct. 24, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Troy Community Center -- 3179 Livernois Road in Troy.

