Oakland County health officials: Measles outbreak is over

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - The Oakland County Health Division announced Wednesday that this year's measles outbreak has ended.

Health officials have called it the largest measles outbreak in Michigan since 1991. It began in March when an ill traveler from New York visited the area. Forty of the 44 confirmed measles cases in Michigan occurred in Oakland County, and infected individuals ranged in age from eight months to 63 years old.

“Health Division leaders and staff worked tirelessly to combat this outbreak and protect the health and safety of Oakland County residents,” said County Executive L. Brooks Patterson. “Their effort is a remarkable example of the dedication and care it takes to contain such a highly contagious illness.”

The Health Division, in partnership with Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local partners such as Young Israel of Oak Park, Hatzalah of Michigan, healthcare providers, and religious leaders, administered more than 3,300 measles (MMR) vaccines and held 17 special vaccine clinics in affected communities. A key part of containing the outbreak was providing technical assistance to healthcare providers, schools, childcare facilities, summer camps, and community organizations along with widespread community education efforts through press releases, media interviews, and social media. These efforts also improved access to vaccination opportunities and increased the community’s overall knowledge of measles.

