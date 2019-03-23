Oakland County, MDHHS confirm additional exposure locations in measles outbreak

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - The measles outbreak in Oakland County continues to grow after eight people have been confirmed to have contracted the viral infection.

Oakland County health officials are working hard to get the spread of measles under control, especially since two confirmed patients also visited Detroit.

Officials from Oakland County and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released an updated list of locations Saturday where residents could have been exposed to the virus.

Residents at the following locations on the dates and times listed below were at risk of being exposed to measles and still have an opportunity to receive vaccination by March 24.

Special measles vaccination clinics will be open to the public Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the South Oakland Health Center on Greenfield Road in Southfield and at Young Israel of Oak Park on 10 Mile Road in Oak Park.

If you've been vaccinated your level of concern is minimum for the measles outbreak.

Locations with risk of exposure

March 14 - 19:

Congregation B’Nai Israel: 15400 W. 10 Mile Rd., Oak Park

Ahavas Olam: 15620 W 10 Mile Rd., Southfield

Yeshiva Gedolah of Greater Detroit: 24600 Greenfield Rd., Oak Park

Kollel Institute of Greater Detroit: 15230 Lincoln St., Oak Park

March 15 - 18:

One Stop Kosher Food Market: 25155 Greenfield Rd., Southfield

March 15:

Young Israel of Oak Park: 15140 W. 10 Mile Rd., Oak Park, After 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Kroger, 23675 Greenfield Rd.: Southfield, 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.

March 16:

Huntington Woods Minyan: 14130 Balfour St., Oak Park, 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.

March 17:

Yeshivas Darchei Torah School: 21550 W. 12 Mile Rd., Southfield, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

March 18:

Berkley Medical Center, 1695 W. 12 Mile Rd., Berkley, 1:30 – 4:30 p.m.

Walgreens, 7380 Orchard Lake Rd., West Bloomfield, 9:30 p.m. - Midnight

Kravings, 25270 Greenfield Rd., Southfield, 9 p.m. - Midnight

Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak – Emergency Department & 6th Floor North Tower: 3601 W. 13 Mile Rd., Royal Oak, 2:30 – 11 p.m.

Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak – Medical Office Building: 3535 W. 13 Mile Rd., Royal Oak, 3 – 5 p.m.

Crowne Point Office Building, 25900 Greenfield, Oak Park, After 9 a.m.

Berkley Urgent Care, 3270 Greenfield Rd, Berkley, 4 – 7 p.m.

March 18 - 21:

Dovid ben Nuchim, 14800 Lincoln St, Oak Park

Farber Hebrew Day School, 21100 West 12 Mile Road, Southfield

March 19

Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak – 6th Floor, North Tower: 3601 W. 13 Mile Rd., Royal Oak, 1 – 11 p.m.

Berkley Urgent Care, 3270 Greenfield Rd, Berkley, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

March 20:

Brede, Inc.: 19000 Glendale Ave., Detroit, 12 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

7-Eleven, Lincoln St., 15350 Lincoln, Oak Park, 9:20 – 11:30 p.m.

Ahavas Yisroel, 25952 Greenfield, Oak Park, 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Kollel Institute of Greater Detroit: 15230 Lincoln St., Oak Park, 8 – 11:30 p.m.

Yeshiva Gedolah of Greater Detroit: 24600 Greenfield Rd., Oak Park, 9 p.m. – Midnight

March 21

Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak - Emergency Department: 3601 W. 13 Mile Rd., Royal Oak, 10:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Mapleview Liquor Store: 6084 Maple Rd., West Bloomfield Twp., 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Yeshiva Gedolah of Greater Detroit: 24600 Greenfield Rd., Oak Park, 8:40 – 11 a.m.

Measles is a highly contagious, vaccine-preventable disease that is spread by direct person-to-person contact, and through the air. The virus can live for up to two hours in the air where the infected person was present.

For more information about measles, visit www.oakgov.com/health.

