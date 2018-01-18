Oakland County urges flu shots after reporting nearly 1,000 cases since October

Oakland County has reported nearly 1,000 cases of the flu since October 2017.

The Oakland County Health Division strongly urges residents to get vaccinated against flu in the wake of increasing flu cases.

As of January 6, Oakland County has more than 950 reported flu cases since October 1, 2017.

“We are currently in the midst of a very active flu season with widespread and intense flu activity. It is critical to get vaccinated, which is the best way to prevent the flu,” said Leigh-Anne Stafford, health officer for Oakland County. “You can also prevent the flu by washing your hands, covering your cough, and staying home when sick.”

The Health Division recommends everyone over the age of six months receive an influenza vaccination and take preventive actions. Those who are at a higher risk of flu complications such as children younger than 5-years-old, pregnant women, older adults, and those with chronic medical conditions should especially get a flu shot.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.