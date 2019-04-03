Officials identify 4 more Oakland County locations where people could have been exposed to measles

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - Officials have identified four more locations in Oakland County where people could have been exposed to measles.

There have been 33 cases of measles confirmed in Oakland County during the recent outbreak, and one confirmed case in Wayne County.

Metro Detroit measles outbreak: Everything you need to know

On Wednesday, Oakland County health officials identified four more measles exposure locations.

Here are the new locations:

From 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. April 1: Bais Haknesses Hagrah at 14561 West Lincoln Boulevard in Oak Park.

From 5:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and after 8 p.m. March 28: Congregation B'Nai Israel at 15400 West 10 Mile Road in Oak Park.

From 5:45 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. March 28: One Stop Kosher Food Market at 25155 Greenfield Road in Southfield.

From 6:20 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. March 28: Walgreens at 23111 Lahser Road in Southfield.

Anyone who was at these locations at the affected dates and times was at risk of being exposed to measles.

People who believe they were possibly exposed are asked to watch for symptoms for at least 21 days after exposure. Measles can be spread by person-to-person contact and through the air by sneezing or coughing. The virus can live for up to two hours in the air.

Symptoms usually begin seven to 14 days after exposure but can appear up to 21 days later, according to officials.

Symptoms include:

High fever.

Cough.

Runny nose.

Red and watery eyes.

White spots on inner cheeks, gums and roof of the mouth.

A rash that is red, raised, blotchy and usually starts on the face.

A vaccine is effective within 72 hours of exposure, according to health officials. Immune Globulin treatment is effective within six days of exposure for high-risk individuals.

Oakland County Health Division offices in Southfield and Pontiac are open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. They are located at 1200 North telegraph Road, building 34 east in Pontiac and 27725 Greenfield Road in Southfield.

Outreach clinics will be held at Young Israel of Oak Park, located at 15140 West 10 Mile Road in Oak Park from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.