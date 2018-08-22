Red Cross tentatively decides to limit operations in Great Lakes blood service region

DETROIT - The American Red Cross said it has tentatively decided to limit operations in the Great Lakes blood service region.

That means mobile blood drives would no longer be held in Lansing, Muskegon, Petosky, Flint, Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids.

As a result, approximately 230 Red Cross jobs would be eliminated.

Operations in Southeast Michigan would continue as normal, and blood would still be collected at the fixed sites in Flint, Lansing and Detroit.

The Red Cross insists the changes will not affect the availability of blood in Michigan, but will allow them to consolidate operations in a more cost-effective way.

What does “tentative” mean? Is this still being debated? When is a final decision expected?

It’s a tentative decision because The Red Cross is legally obligated to provide the unions the opportunity through decision bargaining to propose alternate concessions that we would take into account. After careful consideration, a final decision would be reached.

Does this mean mobile blood drives will continue in Southeast Michigan?

Our work in the Southeastern Michigan Blood Services Region (Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, St. Clair, Washtenaw), as well as our humanitarian work throughout the state of Michigan, remains the same.

How does the Red Cross plan to maintain sufficient blood supplies for those areas where collection is ceased?

This tentative decision would not affect the availability of blood products for those in need.

Here is the full statement from the Red Cross:

"The American Red Cross has made the tentative decision to limit its operations – mainly mobile blood drives – in the Great Lakes Blood Service Region starting in November 2018. This Blood Region includes specifically Lansing, Muskegon, Petoskey, Flint, Kalamazoo and Kentwood/Grand Rapids, but these changes would not affect the availability of Red Cross blood products in Michigan. We will continue to collect blood donations at our two fixed sites in Flint and Lansing, as well as in our Southeast Michigan Blood Services Region located in Detroit.

"This decision is in response to a continued industry-wide decline in the demand for blood products and the need for consolidation of operations to ensure we can deliver cost-effective and reliable products and services for patients in need. These changes would allow us to focus our Biomedical Services in other geographies that generate more concentrated efficiencies and a better economic profile.

"As part of the transition, approximately 230 Red Cross employee positions would be eliminated. We deeply regret the loss of jobs and know these changes would affect the lives of our employees and their families. We are committed to doing the most we can to help make this proposed transition as smooth as possible, including reaching out to area employers to help affected employees find new jobs.

"Please know the Red Cross will continue its lifesaving mission in Michigan. In addition to providing blood products for people in need, our focus on providing disaster preparedness and response activities, our services to military members, veterans and their families, and our ongoing health and safety trainings throughout Michigan remain just as robust. During fiscal year 2018, the Red Cross in Michigan responded to more than 2,200 disasters and mobilized nearly 6,000 volunteers who contributed to our mission."

