Report: Woman gives birth to twins just weeks after delivering baby boy

A woman with two wombs gave birth to twins just a month after delivering a baby boy.

That's according to a report from the BBC that explains the 20-year-old Bangladeshi woman first gave birth to a boy in late February, then suddenly gave birth to twins 26 days later.

The woman had felt sudden pain and was rushed to a hospital where "doctors found she was still pregnant with twins in a second uterus and performed an emergency Caesarean," reads the BBC report.

The condition of having two wombs is called uterus didelphys. The Mayo Clinic defines uterus didelphys as the following:

A double uterus is a rare congenital abnormality. In a female fetus, the uterus starts out as two small tubes. As the fetus develops, the tubes normally join to create one larger, hollow organ — the uterus.

Sometimes, however, the tubes don't join completely. Instead, each one develops into a separate structure. A double uterus may have one opening (cervix) into one vagina, or each uterine cavity may have a cervix. In many cases, a thin wall of tissue runs down the length of the vagina, dividing it into two separate openings.

In 2009, a woman in Michigan's Upper Peninsula gave birth to twin girls from two uteri.

