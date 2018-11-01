Researchers create website to help parents understand car seat laws in each state

As ride-sharing apps, such as Uber and Lyft, become more popular, the issue of child car seats has become a growing concern. (WDIV)

DETROIT - As ride-sharing apps, such as Uber and Lyft, become more popular, the issue of child car seats has become a growing concern.

A new study from Virginia Tech found only half of parents used a car seat in a ride-share vehicle, and many didn't know the rules.

Three-quarters of drivers surveyed said they had given rides to young children. Only half of them remembered a parent using a car seat.

Researchers have created a new website to help parents and drivers understand the car seat laws in each state.

Click here to visit the website.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.