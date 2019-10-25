Results of FDA testing on vaping products from Michigan lung injury patients inconclusive

Michigan has 44 confirmed and probable lung injury cases, with one death. (WDIV)

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services received results of tests from the Food and Drug Administration on vaping products collected from Michigan lung injury patients.

Five Michigan lung injury patients provided any vaping products they have consumed for testing. The FDA's preliminary testing found:

Two patients' products contained only nicotine

One patient's products contained only tetrahydrocannabinol

One patient's products contained both THC and nicotine

One patient's products contained THC and vitamin E acetate. One product used, a Dank Vape Birthday Cake THC cartridge, contained 23% vitamin E acetate

Hypotheses on the cause of lung injuries have varied, however majority of patients have reported using products with THC, according to a release from the MDHHS.

"We urge Michiganders to not use e-cigarette or vaping products, particularly those containing THC," said Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health for MDHHS. "This outbreak is still under investigation, and the exact substance or devices that are causing the outbreak are unknown."

Michigan has 44 confirmed and probable lung injury cases, with one death.

In the release, MDHHS emphasizes that no brand of device or e-liquid has been identified as a cause of lung injuries, and although products containing THC appear to be a major factor, nicotine products can't be excluded.

MDHHS has issued the following health advisory:

CDC and MDHHS recommend that persons should not use e-cigarette or vaping products, particularly those that contain THC.

At present, CDC and MDHHS also recommend individuals refrain from using e-cigarette or vaping products that contain nicotine.

E-cigarette and/or vaping products should never be used by youths, young adults or women who are pregnant.

Individuals who do not currently use tobacco products should not start using e-cigarette or vaping products.

Individuals should not buy any type of e-cigarette or vaping products, particularly those containing THC, off the street.

Individuals should not modify or add any substances to e-cigarette or vaping products that are not intended by the manufacturer, including products purchased through retail establishments.

More information regarding vaping-related lung injury, visit Michigan.gov/vapelung.

