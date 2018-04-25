Royal Oak High School student diagnosed with hepatitis A

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - A student at Royal Oak High School has been diagnosed with a confirmed case of hepatitis A.

School Principal Michael Giromini sent the following letter home to families on Wednesday:

Dear ROHS Families,

This letter is to inform you that a student at Royal Oak High School has been diagnosed with a confirmed case of Hepatitis A. Hepatitis A is an infection of the liver caused by a virus. Symptoms may include sudden onset of abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, dark urine, tiredness, followed by yellowing of the skin and eyes (jaundice). Hepatitis A virus is usually transmitted by feces (either by person to person contact or consumption of contaminated food or water). There is a very effective vaccine that will prevent Hepatitis A infection. It is recommended for all children, travelers to some foreign countries, and people who are at risk of complications from Hepatitis A infection. The hepatitis A vaccine is a two-dose series, given 6 months apart.

Please watch your child for any symptoms of Hepatitis A over the next several weeks. If your child develops Hepatitis A, they should be kept home. You should contact your physician for evaluation and testing as well as notify the school. Quick identification of suspected cases can reduce any further exposure within our school and encourages timely medical evaluation and treatment.

Please see this fact sheet from Oakland County Health Division (OCHD) for specific information about symptoms, disease risk, and preventive measures. Additionally, information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/hepatitis/hav/pdfs/hepageneralfactsheet.pdf

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact my office or the OCHD Nurse on Call at (800) 848-5533.

Sincerely,

Michael Giromini, Principal

Royal Oak High School

