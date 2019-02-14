Stabenow bill would give those 50-plus option to buy into Medicare

12. The law is expected to spend a bit over $1 trillion in the next 10 years. The law's spending cuts -- many of which fall on Medicare -- and tax increases are expected to either save or raise a bit more than that, which is why the Congressional

U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire and Debbie Stabenow of Michigan have introduced a bill to give people between the ages of 50 and 64 the option of buying into Medicare.

The senators, both Democrats, said in a statement Thursday that millions of Americans who are approaching retirement or are being forced to retire early due to layoffs or mandatory retirement face increasing health care needs and rising costs.

They say allowing more people to buy into Medicare has the potential to lower their costs, reinforce the existing Medicare program, and strengthen the existing health insurance marketplace.

A companion bill has been introduced in the House.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.